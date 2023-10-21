RiverFront Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

SUB opened at $102.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average is $103.79. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $105.16.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

