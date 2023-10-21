RiverFront Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $83.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $109.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

