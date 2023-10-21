RiverFront Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $92.00 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.09.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

