RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $170.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $170,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 557,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after buying an additional 32,138 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $68.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

