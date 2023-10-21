RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343,515 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,961 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $61,227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

