RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $20.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,024 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

