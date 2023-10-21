RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $146.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average of $146.67.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

