RiverFront Investment Group LLC Invests $232,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

