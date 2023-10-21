RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.70% of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 34,066 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $1,492,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Profile

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of global stocks involved in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. IDNA was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

