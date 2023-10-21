RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 2,815 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

