RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 3,023 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.