RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 3,436 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 16.20% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2,885.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of RFEM opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.5754 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

