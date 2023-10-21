RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Shares Bought by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund accounts for 0.2% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 40,624 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 68,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of RIV opened at $9.85 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 14.8%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

