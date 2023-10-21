Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 31,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 47,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Riverside Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$8.93 million, a PE ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects comprise the 100% owned Oakes Gold Project covering an area of 5,600 hectares; and High Lake, Longrose, Pichette, and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc Project covering an area of 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

