Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.0 %

ROK opened at $266.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.99. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.83 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.