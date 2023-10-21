Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RYAAY traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.41. 226,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,596. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average is $100.61. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RYAAY

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.