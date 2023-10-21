Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 325.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 29.1% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 260,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 147.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 59,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $893.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.53. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 967.64% and a net margin of 96.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.279 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

