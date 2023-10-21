Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

CRM stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 128.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $114,550.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $114,550.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,431 shares of company stock worth $143,801,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

