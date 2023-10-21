Schnieders Capital Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $90.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

