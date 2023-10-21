Schnieders Capital Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

