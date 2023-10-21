Schnieders Capital Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 1.0 %

Fiserv stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.