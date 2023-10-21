Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

SDGR stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Schrödinger by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

