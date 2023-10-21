Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 122.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $21,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,732,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,801,000 after acquiring an additional 200,857 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,482,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,177,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,780,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $47.31 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

