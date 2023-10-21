Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,606,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,556. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

