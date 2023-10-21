Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

