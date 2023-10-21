Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

