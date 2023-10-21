Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lowered by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,833. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

