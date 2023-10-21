Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.24

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$28.24 and last traded at C$28.69, with a volume of 4945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. CIBC set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.12, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The firm has a market cap of C$5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.68.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

