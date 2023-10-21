Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

SBCF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $148.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $71,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,057.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

