Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen stock opened at $215.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 0.47. Seagen has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $217.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $99,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,970,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 33.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

