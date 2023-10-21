SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.99. 563,392 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 303,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $27.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

