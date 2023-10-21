Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $78.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.94.

Get Sempra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sempra

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 60.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 13.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $7,521,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Sempra by 8.5% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.