Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.22)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $190-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.55 million.
Semtech Stock Performance
Semtech stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. Semtech has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.67.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
