Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.22)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $190-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.55 million.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of SMTC opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Semtech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Semtech by 16.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after acquiring an additional 606,593 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Semtech by 49.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 722,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Semtech by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after acquiring an additional 716,294 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

