Sensient Technologies Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,561,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,227,000 after buying an additional 62,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

