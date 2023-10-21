Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXT

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.87. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.