Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

