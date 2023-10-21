Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has $6.08 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 71,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,499,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 39,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 116,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

