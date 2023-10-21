Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Makes New $820,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

