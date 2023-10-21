Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Sells 2,000 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 2.6% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $375.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

