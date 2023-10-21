Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Trims Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 2.4% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Linde by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 10.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $366.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $276.64 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.