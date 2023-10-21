Sierra Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $18.22 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $269.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 414,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 524.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

