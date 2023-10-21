Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VOO traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,549,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,829. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.13 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.31. The company has a market capitalization of $309.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

