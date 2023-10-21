Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,897 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.19% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $25,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. 1,934,556 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

