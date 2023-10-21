Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $238.55. 1,876,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.27.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

