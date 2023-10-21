Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 10,939.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,674 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 0.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 7.30% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $24,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

FAUG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. 33,864 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $510.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

