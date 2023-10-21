Sigma Planning Corp Has $19.95 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.99. 138,010,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,453,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

