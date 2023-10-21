Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,189 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $27,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,405,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,833. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.