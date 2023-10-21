Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,211 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $354.60 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.08 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.46.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

