Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,669,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $77,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after buying an additional 235,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,315,000 after buying an additional 617,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,476,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,455,000 after buying an additional 355,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

